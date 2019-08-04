RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result expected to be declared on this date. Check cut off, region-wise results at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result expected to be declared on this date. Check cut off, region-wise result at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB JE Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release RRB JE result 2019. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for RRB JE Result 2019 will be able to download their result soon on the official website i.e., rrbcdg.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

As per media reports, the railway will announce the RRB JE result in first or second week of August. However, there is no official confirmation from Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates are advised to keep visiting this page. Direct link to download RRB JE Result 2019 will be available here, once it is activated.

Candidates waiting for the result will be soon able to download region wise RRB JE Result 2019 through the official website. The Railway Recruitment Board had announced the RRB JE 2019 Final Answer Key on July 25.

RRB JE Result 2019 | Expected cut-off CBT- 1 exam

RRB JE 2019 stage 1 CBT exam will have a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers and the questions asked in the exam was easy to moderate level. The candidates can check the expected cut-off for RRB JE Stage 1 Exam 2019 here.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB JE Stage 1 CBT 2019 Exam Category Expected cut-off (Out of 100 Marks) General 60 to 70 Marks OBC 55 to 65 Marks SC 45 to 55 Marks ST 40 to 50 Marks

RRB JE 2019 | Revised vacancies

Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has added 74 vacancies in RRB Kolkata Division and cancelled 23 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) under Printing Press Department of Chennai (SR), Mumbai (CR) and Secunderabad (SCR) Zones.

Now, the total number of vacancies has been increased up to 13538 from 13487 for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) after calculating the revised vacancy numbers announced by RRB.

RRB JE 2019 | Final answer key

The Railway Recruitment Board had announced the RRB JE 2019 final answer key on July 25 and the link for checking RRB JE modified answer key 2019 was available till July 27. RRB JE provisional answer key 2019 was released on July 11. So, candidates can estimate their marks through the answer keys.

RRB JE 2019 | Selection process

The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of Phase 2 and Phase 3 exam. Those candidates who will qualify RRB JE CBT 1 exam 2019 will be shortlisted for CBT stage 2 exam. More than 2 Lakh candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT stage 2 exam. Candidates shortlisted in RRB JE CBT-2 exam 2019 will be called for RRB JE stage 3 round.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the DV shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 2nd Stage CBT. The candidates called for document verification will have to pass a requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them.

RRB JE 2019 | Zone-wise RRB JE stage 1 result 2019

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

About RRB JE Result 2019

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted JE Prelims Exam 2019 from May 22 to June 2 at various exam centres to recruit 13538 vacancies across all the railway recruitment boards.

