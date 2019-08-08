RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 schedule released at rrbcdg.gov.in. Check when and how to apply

RRB JE 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for RRB JE CBT 2 2019 on the official website. RRB JE CBT 2 2019 will be conducted tentatively during last week of August or first week of September 2019. Candidates who will clear the RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be eligible to appear in RRB JE CBT 2 exam which is going to be scheduled during last week of August or first week of September 2019. Candidates can check the information regarding CBT 2 exam on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019 that was expected to be declared on Wednesday has been delayed by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

RRB JE 2019 | Here's how to check CBT 1 result

1. Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

2. Click on result.

3. Click on RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019 link.

4. Enter your roll number, registration number, hall ticket number and other required details.

5. Your RRB JE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also check their RRB JE Result 2019 through a direct link given below

Direct Link To Check RRB JE Result 2019

RRB JE 2019 | Zone-wise RRB JE stage 1 result 2019

Candidates can check RRB JE CBT 1 Result through concerned RRB website. We have provided direct links for all 21 RRBs in below table; candidates can check the result through these prescribed links once it is released.

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB JE Result 2019 | Expected cut-off CBT- 1 exam

RRB JE 2019 stage 1 CBT exam will have a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers and the questions asked in the exam was easy to moderate level. The candidates can check the expected cut-off for RRB JE Stage 1 Exam 2019 here.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB JE Stage 1 CBT 2019 Exam Category Expected cut-off (Out of 100 Marks) General 60 to 70 Marks OBC 55 to 65 Marks SC 45 to 55 Marks ST 40 to 50 Marks

RRB JE Result 2019 | Qualifying marks for CBT- 2 exam

Candidates who will qualify the First Stage of CBT will be called for RRB CBT 2 2019. RRB CBT 2 exam dates will be notified after the release of the CBT 1 Result for JE exam. The candidates can check the qualifying marks for RRB JE Stage 2 Exam 2019 here.

Qualifying Marks for RRB JE Stage 2 CBT 2019 Exam Category Qualifying marks (Out of 100) General 40 Marks OBC 35 Marks SC 30 Marks ST 25 Marks

RRB JE 2019 | Selection process

The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of Phase 2 and Phase 3 exam. Those candidates who will qualify RRB JE CBT 1 exam 2019 will be shortlisted for CBT stage 2 exam. More than 2 Lakh candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT stage 2 exam. Candidates shortlisted in RRB JE CBT-2 exam 2019 will be called for RRB JE stage 3 round.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the DV shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 2nd Stage CBT. The candidates called for document verification will have to pass a requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them.

About RRB JE 2019

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finished up with releasing RRB JE final answer key. Now, the board is all set to release the results for most awaited RRB JE Exam for 13,487 posts on RRBs official website. Candidates should visit this page regularly in order to get all latest updates regarding RRB JE Recruitment 2019.

RRB has conducted the exam for the for recruitment of 13,487 posts of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) in Indian Railways.

RRB JE CBT 1 exam was conducted from 22 May to 02 June 2019 and 26 June to 28 June 2019 (for some states) for JE, JE(IT), DMS, CMA posts against advertisement number 03/2018.

