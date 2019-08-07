RRB JE Result 2019 to be declared shortly | Live Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB JE Result 2019 to be declared shortly

The RRB JE Result 2019 is slated to be declared shortly by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who had appeared for the RRB JE Prelims Exam 2019 should check the official website indianrailways.gov.in. Students should note that the RRB will be releasing the exam result for Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts.

How to check RRB JE Result 2019

1. Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Click on result

3. Click on RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019 link

4. Enter your roll number, registration number, hall ticket number and other required details

5. Your RRB JE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also check their RRB JE Result 2019 through a direct link given below

Direct Link To Check RRB JE Result 2019

Websites to check RRB JE 2019 | Zone-wise RRB JE stage 1 result 2019

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB JE 2019 | What's next

According to RRBs, the JE second CBT will be conducted in last week of August or first week of September 2019. The test will also include questions related to the general awareness and would test the technical knowledge of the examinee. The RRB JE CBT- 2 will carry a maximum of 150 marks and the candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the test.