Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Seat allotment result delayed, to be declared on this date at bstc2019.org; check details here

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 | The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 seat allotment result which was scheduled to be announced on August 7, 2019 got delayed and expected to get released tomorrow, i.e., August 9 on the official website. Candidates can check the much-awaited seat allotment results for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 or Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 Result on the official website -- bstc2019.org, once it is uploaded.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 seat allotment result got delayed almost four times by the Educational Examinations Department, Bikaner. The BSTC counselling is being conducted for admissions to Teachers Training Diploma course 2019 across the state of Rajasthan. The course for which the counselling is being held is D.El.Ed courses for 2019-20 in the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 | Here's how to check result online

Visit official website i.e., bstc2019.org.

On the homepage, click on link that says, 'BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Allotment List / Results'.

On the page that opens, enter all the required details that have asked.

Verify once and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 | Information for candidates

For 2019, around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019. The candidates who have qualified in the examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process and will be allotted seats which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 | About delay

Earlier, the Coordinator, Pre DElEd Exam, 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education), Rajasthan had postponed the declaration date for BSTC Allotment Results 2019. Initially, the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Results were to be announced on July 18, which was changed to July 21 and later on shifted to July 28 and August 1. Now, it was expected to be declared tomorrow but it got delayed again.

