RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 result expected to be declared anytime now at rrbcdg.gov.in. Check what's next, complete details here

RRB JE 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the recruitment exam results for Junior Engineer (JE) and related posts on the official websites anytime soon. According to the board official, the RRBs are likely to release the RRB JE results 2019 on the respective portals this week, i.e., on the first week of August. The RRB JE results 2019 can be expected anytime now as the Boards have already announced the dates for second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT- 2).

RRB JE 2019 | Here's how to download results

Visit the respective portals of the RRBs you had registered for.

On the homepage, click on 'RRB JE result' link.

On next page, enter your RRB JE registration details.

Click on submit.

The RRB JE results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

RRB JE 2019 | Where and how to check cut-off details

Along with the RRB JE results, the respective boards are also expected to release the cut-off details of the first CBT on the official websites. Once the results are announced, the Board portals will host the cut-off details. The RRB JE result 2019 for the CBT 1 will be made on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published recently.

RRB JE Result 2019 | Expected cut-off CBT- 1 exam

RRB JE 2019 stage 1 CBT exam will have a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers and the questions asked in the exam was easy to moderate level. The candidates can check the expected cut-off for RRB JE Stage 1 Exam 2019 here.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB JE Stage 1 CBT 2019 Exam Category Expected cut-off (Out of 100 Marks) General 60 to 70 Marks OBC 55 to 65 Marks SC 45 to 55 Marks ST 40 to 50 Marks

RRB JE 2019 | Selection process

The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of Phase 2 and Phase 3 exam. Those candidates who will qualify RRB JE CBT 1 exam 2019 will be shortlisted for CBT stage 2 exam. More than 2 Lakh candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT stage 2 exam. Candidates shortlisted in RRB JE CBT-2 exam 2019 will be called for RRB JE stage 3 round.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the DV shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 2nd Stage CBT. The candidates called for document verification will have to pass a requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them.

RRB JE 2019 | Zone-wise RRB JE stage 1 result 2019

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB JE 2019 | What's next

According to RRBs, the JE second CBT will be conducted in last week of August or first week of September 2019. The test will also include questions related to the general awareness and would test the technical knowledge of the examinee. The RRB JE CBT- 2 will carry a maximum of 150 marks and the candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

