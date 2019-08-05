Kota University BA 1st year result 2019 declared at uok.ac.in, check details

Kota University BA 1st year result 2019 declared

Kota University BA 1st Year Result 2019: The Kota University has declared the BA 1st year result 2019 today, as per the media reports. The University of Kota declared the BA 1st Part Result 2019 online for all the students who appeared for the undergraduate exam earlier in the month. Students can access the UOK BA 1st Year Results online by logging onto the official website i.e. uok.ac.in.

Kota University BA 1st Year Result 2019- Direct link to check

Kota University BA 1st Year Result 2019 | Steps to check scorecard online

Visit the official website of the university i.e., uok.ac.in.

Scroll Down and go to Exam and Results Section.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the link that reads, 'Result Panel'.

Select the Type of Exam i.e. Main / Re-evaluation.

Select UG and course type.

Enter your hall ticket number and other details asked on the page.

Verify and submit the information.

.Check UoK BA Part 2 Result shown on the screen.

.Download Scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Kota University BA 1st Year Result 2019 | Information for candidates

Candidates must note that univexam.org portal is a third party website which is hosting the result. However, accessing the results page of the University of Kota BA Part 1 is not allowed. Therefore, students are advised to visit the univexam.org/uok website through Kota University website i.e. uok.ac.in. If you try to access Kota University B.A Part 1 Result directly, the page will give unauthorized access notification.

