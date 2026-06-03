What is Team India's schedule after IPL 2026? Check detailed fixtures after New Zealand tour announcement

New Delhi:

As the IPL 2026 drew curtains, the focus has started to shift to the future. After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their historic IPL defence, the players have scattered their ways. Several of them have reached New Chandigarh ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, beginning on June 6.

It will be a pretty busy international schedule for India to follow after the New Zealand Cricket confirmed the fixtures for their home fixtures against the Men in Blue. India will be travelling to the Oceania nation for five T20Is, as many ODIs and for two Tests beginning from October 22 to December 1.

There are some other high-profile series lined up as India will be travelling to England for the ODI and T20I series and will also host Australia for the much-celebrated Border-Gavaskar series in early 2027.

Team India's busy international calendar

The Indian team will be playing in over 60 international matches in eight months from now to February. These will include several series against the likes of Afghanistan, Ireland, England, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies, New Zealand and Australia. This will also include the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi–Nagoya in September-October.

India vs Afghanistan (home)

India will host Afghanistan in a two-format series in the coming days. The series will feature a one-off Test and three ODIs.

India vs Afghanistan - Only Test: June 6 to 10 - New Chandigarh

India vs Afghanistan - 1st ODI: June 13 - Dharamsala

India vs Afghanistan - 2nd ODI: June 17 - Lucknow

India vs Afghanistan - 3rd ODI: June 20 - Chennai

Ireland vs India (away)

India will then travel to the UK for their upcoming series against Ireland and England. They will first head to the Irish country for a two-match T20I series in late June.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I on June 26 in Belfast

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I on June 28 in Belfast

England vs India (away)

The Men in Blue will then head to the Irish neighbours, England for a white-ball series. They will face the 2022 T20 champions in five T20Is and in three ODIs.

England vs India 1st T20I on July 1 in Chester-le-Street

England vs India 2nd T20I on July 4 in Manchester

England vs India 3rd T20I on July 7 in Nottingham

England vs India 4th T20I on July 9 in Bristol

England vs India 5th T20I on July 11 in Southampton

England vs India 1st ODI on July 14 in Birmingham

England vs India 2nd ODI on July 16 in Cardiff

England vs India 3rd ODI on July 19 in Lord’s

Zimbabwe vs India (away)

The two-time reigning T20 World champions will then head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. The series will kick off on July 23 and will end on July 26.

Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I on July 23 in Harare

Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I on July 25 in Harare

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I on July 26 in Harare

Sri Lanka vs India (away)

India will stay on the road for their next international assignments. They will head to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The schedule is not yet announced; however, it is believed that those matches will take place in August 2026.

Afghanistan vs India (away)

There is a T20I series set to be played between Afghanistan and India in Delhi. But the catch is that Afghanistan will host the Men in Blue. While an official announcement is expected, the dates for the three T20Is are set to be September 13, 16 and 19.

Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya, Japan)

Cricket will be played in the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September-October 2026. The schedule is not out yet. India made their debit across men's and women's categories at the Asiad last time.

India vs West Indies (home)

India will later host the West Indies for eight white-ball games. They will take on the Windies side for a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series.

1st ODI: 27 September, Trivandrum

2nd ODI: 30 September, Guwahati

3rd ODI: 3 October, New Chandigarh

1st T20I: 6 October, Lucknow

2nd T20I: 9 October, Ranchi

3rd T20I: 11 October, Indore

4th T20I: 14 October, Hyderabad

5th T20I: 17 October, Bengaluru

New Zealand vs India (away)

New Zealand Cricket announced the schedule for India's all-format tour of New Zealand. The series will feature five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests, beginning on October 22 with the T20Is first and will conclude with the two Tests on December 1.

1st T20I - 22 October, Christchurch

2nd T20I - 24 October, Christchurch

3rd T20I - 27 October, Wellington

4th T20I - 30 October, Auckland

5th T20I - 1 November, Hamilton

1st ODI - 4 November, Auckland

2nd ODI - 7 November, Wellington

3rd ODI - 10 November, Hamilton

4th ODI - 13 November, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI - 15 November, Mount Maunganui

1st Test - 19-23 November, Wellington

2nd Test - 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch

India vs Sri Lanka (home)

India will be hosting Sri Lanka next for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series will kick off on December 13 and will conclude on December 27 as India won't be playing in a Boxing Day Test this year.

1st ODI: 13 December, Delhi

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka, 16 December, Bengaluru

3rd ODI: 19 December, Ahmedabad

1st T20I: 22 December, Rajkot

2nd T20I: 24 December, Cuttack

3rd T20I: 27 December, Pune

India vs Zimbabwe (home)

The Men in Blue will be playing against Zimbabwe for another time in this period. This will, however, be a home ODI series in early January.

1st ODI: 3 January, 2027 - Kolkata

2nd ODI: 6 January, 2027 - Hyderabad

3rd ODI: 9 January, 2027 - Mumbai

India vs Australia (home)

There will be the high-profile Border-Gavaskar series to follow. India will host Australia for a five-match series from January 21 and the series will conclude in early March.

1st Test: 21-25 January, 2027 - Nagpur

2nd Test: 29 January-2 February, 2027 - Chennai

3rd Test: 11-15 February, 2027 - Guwahati

4th Test: 19-23 February, 2027 - Ranchi

5th Test: 27 February-3 March, 2027 - Ahmedabad

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