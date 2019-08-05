UPSC Engineering Service (Main) 2019 result declared at upsconline.nic.in. Interview to be scheduled on this date; check details here

Image Source : FILE UPSC Engineering Service (Main) 2019 result

UPSC Engineering Service (Main) Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Engineering Services (Main) examination on the official website i.e., upsconline.nic.in, today. Candidates who have cleared the examination will now appear for the interview/personality test conducted by UPSC.

However, for this, candidates will have to first fill up the Detection Application Form (DAF) by visiting UPSC's official website upsconline.nic.in. The form will be available on the UPSE website from 5 August to 14 August at 6 pm. The form must be submitted online by filling it online. The guidelines are also provided on the website.

UPSC Engineering Service (Main) Result 2019 | Here's how to apply for interview/personality test

Visit the official website-- upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'DAF: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019'.

On the page that opens, click on the link that says, 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019'.

Enter all the required details that asked.

Click on login.

The Candidates will have to attach the scan copy of all the types of certificates/documents etc. along with the form.

The interview/personality test of the candidate will be done on the basis of the documents only.

If anything is found wrong in any documents, the registration will be cancelled for that candidate.

Candidates are also required to present the original copy of all the required documents provided during the interview/personality test.

UPSC Engineering Service (Main) Result 2019 | Regarding interview

The interview of the candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test is likely to be conducted from September 2019. However, the exact date of the interview will be provided to the candidates through an e-summon letter. Roll number wise interview schedule will also be made available on the website of the Commission. The candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the Commission's website i.e., upsc.gov.in regarding updates. Candidates can also contact UPSC in case of any problem.

UPSC Engineering Service (Main) Result 2019 | Regarding queries

Candidates can call 23388088, (011) -23385271 / 23381125/23098543 from 10 am to 5 pm in working days for any kind of information related to the exam and results. Apart from this, help counters have also been installed in UPSC examinations. At the same time, if you are having trouble filling the DAF, then you can call on 23388088/23381125 (Ext- 4331/4340) from 10 am to 5 pm during working days.

Also Read | RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result expected to be declared on this date. Check cut off, region-wise results at rrbcdg.gov.in

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 896 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details

Also Read | RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019: Zone-wise answer keys released. Direct link to raise objection inside