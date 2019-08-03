UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 896 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details

Image Source : FILE UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Civil Services Mains vacancies. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the positions on the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Here's how to apply

Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019'.

On the new page that opens, click on the link that reads, 'DAF'.

On the new page that opens, the candidates must need to fill the 'Application Form - I (DAF – I)'.

Fill all the required details that have asked in the form.

Upload the scanned copies of the required document.

Click on submit.

The candidates need to pay the application fee by cash, or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPayCredit/Debit card.

Once the fee processing is done, the application of the following candidate will reach to the officials.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Last date to apply

The candidates can submit the application for the post till August 16.



UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Name of post and vacancies

A total no. 896 vacancies are invited for the post Civil Services Mains.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Qualification required

The candidates should possess degree from a recognized university.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Application fee

Gen/ OBC - Rs.100

SC/ST/PH/Women - No. Fee

Pay the Examination Fee through SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Age limit

For Gen/ UR Candidates:

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 32 Years

Relaxation ( in Upper age limit ):

05 years for SC/ST candidates

03 years for OBC candidates

UPSC Civil Services Mains Recruitment 2019 | Selection process

The candidates will get selected on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.

