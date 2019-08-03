Jharkhand JAC 2019: Class 8 special exam result declared, check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand JAC 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the results for class 8 special exam. The result has been made available in the online mode on the official website i.e., jac.jharkhand.gov.in. However, the direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC 2019 class 8 special exam result is provided below.
- The candidates need to visit the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'class 8 special exam 2019 result'.
- On the new page that opens, enter all the details that asked such as, district and the type of school.
- Click on submit.
- The list of the schools will appear in the drop-down menu.
- The candidates should choose the name of the school in which they study.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a print out for future reference.
Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Special Exam Result 2019 | Important information for candidates
- The candidates should know that the result can be checked online only.
- The exam has been held in the month of June and now the result has been declared.
- The pass percentage of the students in the exam is 73.16 per cent.
