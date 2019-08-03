Jharkhand JAC 2019: Class 8 special exam result declared, check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Image Source : FILE Jharkhand JAC 2019: Class 8 special exam result declared

Jharkhand JAC 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the results for class 8 special exam. The result has been made available in the online mode on the official website i.e., jac.jharkhand.gov.in. However, the direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC 2019 class 8 special exam result is provided below.

Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Special Exam Result 2019- direct link here

Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Special Exam Result 2019 | Here's how to check

The candidates need to visit the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'class 8 special exam 2019 result'.

On the new page that opens, enter all the details that asked such as, district and the type of school.

Click on submit.

The list of the schools will appear in the drop-down menu.

The candidates should choose the name of the school in which they study.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Special Exam Result 2019 | Important information for candidates

The candidates should know that the result can be checked online only.

The exam has been held in the month of June and now the result has been declared.

The pass percentage of the students in the exam is 73.16 per cent.

