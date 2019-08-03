LIC ADO Mains admit card 2019 released at licindia.in, check details here

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE LIC ADO (Mains) admit card 2019

LIC ADO Mains Admit Cards 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card of Mains Computer Based Test (CBT) for all those candidates who qualified in the LIC ADO Prelims exam and for Agents & Employee Category candidates on its official website for the LIC Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Mains examination. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website i.e., licindia.in.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Cards 2019 | Here's how to download

Visit the official website i.e., licindia.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'Careers'.

On the page that opens, click on the link which says, 'Download call letters for main exam- 11.08.2019'.

Enter all the details asked like-- Registration Number/Roll Number, Password and Date of Birth.

Click on 'Submit'.

The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the admit cards for future reference.

LIC ADO (Mains) Admit Cards 20190- direct link to download

LIC ADO Mains Admit Cards 2019 | Important information for candidates

The LIC Apprentice Development Officer (Main) examination will be conducted on August 11.

The candidates should appear at the examination centre with Call Letter & valid Photo Identity Proof such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof.

The candidates can also check their preliminary results from the official website- licindia.in.

About LIC ADO Main Examination 2019

LIC ADO CBT Mains Exam will be comprises of 150 objective type questions from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, General Knowledge (50 MARKS), Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary (50 MARKS) and Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and Financial Sector (50 MARKS).

The total time given to complete the test is 2 hours.

LIC ADO Main Examination 2019 | Selection Procedure

The LIC ADO Main examination will consist of questions from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, English Language, General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

The total number of questions will be 150 and the time duration will be 120 minutes.

