RPF Recruitment 2019: 9,000 vacancies announced; check details here

RPF Recruitment 2019: Railway Protection Force announces 9000 vacancies, check all details here

Details of RPF Recruitment 2019:

The Railway Protection Force or RPF has as many as 9,000 vacancies up for grabs. For RPF Recruitment 2019 or jobs in RPF, visit official RPF website constable.rpfonlinereg.org/home.

The number of women constables in the Railway Protection Force or RPF is less at present. The government has decided to fill up 50 per cent of the 9,000 vacant posts notified with lady constables. According to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, at present the percentage of lady constables in RPF is 2.25 per cent. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a direction for RPF recruitment. The government, as a result, is recruiting 9,000 more. The government's focus is on hiring 4,500 lady constables.

Vacancies for women RPF constables:

4,500

Vacancies for male RPF constables:

4,500

RPF Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Note: The announcement has been made by the Railways Minister today (June 28, 2019). The posting has not yet been listed on the RPF official website. This is how you can check RPF vacancies/jobs as and when the notification becomes available:

Step 1: Visit RPF Official website constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/home

Step 2: Click on 'Vacancies' section for RPF Recruitment

Step 3: Enter all required details for RPF Recruitment 2019

Step 4: Submit all details

About RPF, Railway Protection Force:

The Railway Protection Force or RPF is a security force, established by the Railway Protection Force. It is for better protection and security of raiulway property. It can search, arrest, investigate and prosecute. However, though the ultimate power rests in the hands of the Government Railway Police. The force is under the authority of the Indian Ministry of Railways.