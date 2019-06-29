Indian Railways' gift to Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Vande Bharat Express train to soon run between Delhi and Katra

Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express train to soon run between Delhi and Katra

Central government has decided to run India's first semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express on New Delhi-Katra route. The move is set to benefit Vaishno Devi pilgrims who have welcomed the decision.

The decision was taken recently by the Railway Board and the trial runs are expected soon.

It is estimated that travellers will be able to complete the journey in just eight hours once Vande Bharat Express starts operating.

Currently, a journey from New Delhi to Katra takes 10 to 12 hours.

Vande Bharat Express - capable of speeds of upto 130kmph, will leave from New Delhi station and make stops in Ambala, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi before making its way towards Katra.

The Railway Ministry plans to fix 0600 hours as the departure time of the train from New Delhi station. This means it would reach Ambala at 0810 hours for a two-minute halt and then stop at Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi at 0922 hours and 1240 hours, respectively. The train would finally conclude its journey in Katra at 1400 hours.

While returning, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Katra at 1500 hours, reach Jammu Tawi at 1618 hours, then stop at Ludhiana and Ambala at 1936 hours and 2056 hours, respectively.

It would finally reach New Delhi at 2300 hours. The pit stops at the three stations will again be restricted to two minutes.

The first Vande Bharat Express commercial run took place in February. It plied between New Delhi and Varanasi.

Not only does the high-tech train runs at high speeds, but it also has state-of-the-art features such as automatic doors, 180-degree rotational seats, infotainment systems among other things.