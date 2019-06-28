Top 10 points about 7th Pay Commission all central government employees should know

HERE ARE 10 POINTS ALL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES MUST KNOW, AHEAD OF 7TH CPC:
- The minimum pay amount has been increased from Rs 7000 to 18,000 per month. From now the starting salary of the newly recruited employee at the lowest level will now be Rs 18000. While for a freshly recruited Class I officer, it will be Rs 56100, says report.
- A fitment factor of 2.57 will be applied across all Levels in the Pay Matrices, for the purpose of revision of pay and pension, as per reports.
- Rate of increment has been retained at 3 %. In future this will benefit the employees on account of higher basic pay as the annual increments that they will earn (in the future) will be 2.57 times than at present.
- The Commission recommended present system Pay Bands and Grade Pay has been distributed and a new Pay Matrix has been approved. The status of the employee will now be determined by the level in the Pay Matrix. Also, for Civilians, Defence Personnel and for Military Nursing Service, Separate Pay Matrices have been drawn up. However, the principle and rationale behind these matrices are the same.
- In the Defence Pay Matrix, the Cabinet has improvised it by enhancing Index of Rationalisation for Level 13A (Brigadier) and providing for additional stages in Level 12A (Lieutenant Colonel), 13 (Colonel) and 13A (Brigadier). This has been done in order to bring parity with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) counterparts at the maximum of the respective Levels.
- Gratuity has been enhanced from Rs 10 to 20 lakh. The ceiling on gratuity will increase by 25 per cent whenever DA (Dearness Allowance) rises by 50 per cent.
- A common regime for payment of ex-gratia compensation for civil and defence forces personnel has been enhanced from Rs 10-20 lakh to 25-45 lakh for different categories. This will be payable to 'Next of Kin' with the existing rates.
- Rates of Military Service Pay for various categories of Defence Forces personnel has been revised from Rs 1000, 2000, 4200 & 6000 to 3600, 5200, 10800 & 15500, respectively.
- In terms of leave like--- Hospital Leave, Special Disability Leave and Sick Leave have been subsumed into a composite new Leave named ‘Work Related Illness and Injury Leave’ (WRIIL). All employees will be granted full pay and allowances during the entire period of hospitalization on account of WRIIL.
- On Pension, the Cabinet has approved the general recommendations of the Commission on pension and benefits related to it. The Commission recommendation on pension revision has been accepted subject to feasibility of their implementation.