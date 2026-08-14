Logistics stock gains as company secures air import contracts from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Mumbai:

Shares of international logistics solutions provider Tiger Logistics are trading in the green even as benchmark indices trade lower, with elevated crude oil prices and continued foreign investor selling keeping sentiment subdued. Despite the weakness in the market, the stock is trading in the green. The counter opened in the red at Rs 25.31, down from the previous close of Rs 25.54, on the BSE. However, it later gained and touched the intraday high of Rs 25.95, representing a gain of Rs 0.41 or 1.60 per cent.

Last seen, the stock held firmly in the green and was trading at Rs 25.69 with a gain of Rs 0.15 or 0.59 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 271.61 crore.

Secures air import contracts from HPCL

The company has informed exchanges that it has secured two major air import contracts valued at approximately Rs 8.8 crore from state-run energy major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Under the agreement, the company will manage the transportation of nearly 310 metric tonnes (MT) of specialised project cargo to Visakhapatnam. The heavy-lift movement will be executed through three dedicated air charter flights, carrying 80 MT of cargo from France and 210 MT from Saudi Arabia.

"Under the contracts, Tiger Logistics will manage the shipments on an end-to-end ex-works basis, covering the complete logistics chain from origin to destination. The scope includes air freight, customs clearance and local destination, ensuring seamless handling and delivery of the specialised cargo from the origins in both countries to the designated destination in Visakhapatnam, India," the filing reads.

Company's revenue surge

The company's net profit fell 53.9 per cent to Rs 216.99 lakh in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to Rs 470.68 lakh in the same quarter last year. This means the company's earnings have more than halved. However, its revenue from operations grew by 48.8 per cent to Rs 15,252.50 lakh in Q1FY27 from Rs 10,251.87 lakh in Q1FY26.

The company's operating expenses increased 58.6 per cent to Rs 14,165.34 lakh, putting pressure on operating margins. Employee benefits expenses increased 14.4 per cent to Rs 568.52 lakh, and finance costs increased 46.3 per cent to Rs 123.61 lakh.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.