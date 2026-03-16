What are the implications when property is passed to heirs - All you need to know

New Delhi:

Property succession in India is often viewed through a simple lens: once the owner passes away, the asset moves to the legal heirs. Since India currently does not levy an inheritance or estate tax, many families assume that the process is largely frictionless. In practice, however, the transfer of property to heirs can carry several financial and administrative implications that are not always anticipated.

Mutation of records

According to Ashish Nasa, Managing Director & CEO, Universal Trustees, the first point that requires attention is the process of title transmission. "Unlike movable financial assets, where nomination or account transfer may still be relatively straightforward as per the prescribed rules, real estate often requires mutation of records with local authorities or housing societies. This administrative step is essential to establish the heir’s legal standing in municipal or revenue records."

Another area to recognise is that inheritance itself does not usually trigger capital gains or any transfer tax. Under Indian tax principles, capital gains arise when an asset is sold, not when it is inherited. If property is inherited in specie, heirs effectively step into the shoes of the previous owner for tax purposes. It is also worth noting that property under a Will can be bequeathed to any chosen beneficiary, and not necessarily only to legal heirs, without altering this tax treatment. This means that whenever the property is eventually sold, the cost of acquisition and holding period of the original owner become relevant. For properties held over long periods, particularly those acquired decades ago, determining the appropriate cost can sometimes become complex.

Inheritance-based transfers

Stamp duty considerations may also arise in specific situations. While many states provide exemptions or concessions for inheritance-based transfers or transfers within families, the treatment may not be uniform across the country. Where properties are subsequently reorganised among heirs - through release deeds, partitions, or family arrangements - stamp duty implications can become relevant.

Liabilities attached to the property also travel with the asset. Outstanding home loans, society dues, redevelopment obligations, or tenant arrangements do not disappear upon succession. Heirs must therefore examine not only the value of the property being inherited but also the responsibilities associated with it. In some cases, servicing these obligations requires liquidity that may not be immediately available.

"Beyond financial considerations, there are also practical governance questions. Many families hold real estate jointly across generations or across different cities. When ownership passes to multiple heirs, clarity around use, maintenance, or potential sale of the property becomes important. Without prior alignment, co-ownership can sometimes create operational challenges, particularly where heirs live in different locations or have differing views on the future of the asset," Nasa concluded.