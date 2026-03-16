FASTag annual pass price hike: NHAI increases fee, users to pay more from April 1 - Full details here

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the rate of its annual pass. The facility, which was launched on August 15, 2025, aims to provide financial relief to commuters using national highways. The FASTag Annual Pass crossed a milestone of 50 lakh users in the month of February, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The data said that over 26.55 crore transactions were recorded within six months of the launch.

FASTag annual pass price hike

The NHAI has increased the annual pass fee by Rs 75 to Rs 3,075 for the next 2026-27 financial year.

In a statement, NHAI said it is revising the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the Financial Year 2026–27.

Effective April 1, the revision in the fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an RFID passive tag used for making toll payments directly from the customer's linked prepaid, savings, or current account.

The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of the one-time fee through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the National Highways Authority of India website.

Expressways that are excluded from the annual FASTag passes

It must be noted that any travel undertaken on expressways or state highways managed by the respective state governments will attract regular FASTag charges and will not be covered under the annual FASTag pass