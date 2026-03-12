PSU Dividend Stock: RailTel shares to be in focus ahead of ex-date for interim dividend, check amount

Mumbai:

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel), a state-owned company, will be in focus as they will trade ex-date for the dividend soon. This is an opportunity for investors to earn additional profit amid stock market volatility. Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 2 per cent lower amid growing tensions in West Asia, which unnerved investors. Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip bank stocks added to the pressure. Amid this, there is an opportunity for investors to be eligible for an interim dividend announced by the Railway Ministry's public sector undertaking.

RailTel Dividend Amount

The company has informed the exchanges that the board of directors has declared a second interim dividend at a rate of 10 per cent, or Re 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10, for the financial year 2025-26.



RailTel Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed March 13, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

RailTel Dividend Payment Date

RailTel has fixed March 24, 2026, as the date for the payment of the second interim dividend declared by the board.

RailTel Share Price

Shares of the company ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 283.45, down by 1.75 per cent of Rs 5.05, against the previous close of Rs 288.50 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched the intraday high and low of Rs 293.55 and Rs 281.95, respectively.

RailTel Wins Order From Power Grid

The company has informed exchanges that it has received an order of over Rs 115 crore from the Power Grid Corporation of India.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd ("the Company") has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited," the company said. According to the information shared, the contract is to be executed by September 10, 2034.

ALSO READ | PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 on this date, check full details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)