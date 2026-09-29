29 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in red a day after sharp correction

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red a day after a sharp correction as elevated crude oil prices continue to dampen risk sentiment and limit prospects of a meaningful rebound. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 138.04 points or 0.19 per cent to start the session at 72,633.68, the Nifty fell 47.80 points to open at 22,732.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,771.72 and the Nifty 50 at 22,780.25. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 11.37 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 9.01 points or 0.10 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,990.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, SBIN, Adani Ports, and TCS were the gainers, with Tech Mahindra leading the pack by gaining 0.58 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints were among the losers, with M&M down 0.63 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,637 stocks declining against 807 stocks advancing on the NSE. 133 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 23.5 points at 22,801, compared to the previous close of 22,824.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Monday and offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on September 28, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5,189.02 crore.

"The market is likely to remain under pressure after the recent sharp breakdown, with both Nifty and Bank Nifty trading near key support areas. Persistent FII outflows continue to weigh on sentiment, although strong DII buying may provide some cushioning. Volatility is expected to remain elevated, making the reaction around immediate support zones important for the next directional move," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares are under pressure in early trade as yields in the US bond market crank higher, pushing US stocks further from their record high. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 652.62 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 65,225 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 177.51 points or 0.72 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 28.83 points, or 0.42 per cent. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 2.89 points or 0.88 per cent.