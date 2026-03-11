PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 on this date, check full details here

New Delhi:

There is good news for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme (PM Kisan) as the date for the release of the 22nd instalment has been confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd instalment of the scheme on March 13 during his visit to Guwahati. Under the scheme, approximately Rs 19,000 crore will be released to 9.32 crore farmers across the country, a senior official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said. The release of the next instalment, just before the sowing of Kharif crops, is expected to help farmers in procuring essential agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

Rs 6000 every year under PM Kisan Yojana

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan) in February 2019. Under this scheme, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to all eligible farmers in the country. This Rs 6,000 is disbursed to farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

It should be noted that PM-Kisan instalments are typically released during February-March, June-July, and October. The primary objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to farmers, reducing their expenses and increasing their income.

When was the 21st instalment of PM Kisan released?

PM Modi released the 21st instalment of PM Kisan on November 19, 2025. According to data available, Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to 98 million farmers as the 19th instalment in February 2025. This was followed by Rs 20,500 crore to 97 million farmers as the 20th instalment in August 2025, and RS 18,000 crore to 90 million farmers as the 21st instalment in November 2025.

With a total disbursement of approximately Rs 4.09 lakh crore till the 21st instalment, the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi remains one of the government's flagship direct benefit transfer (DBT) programs for the agriculture sector.