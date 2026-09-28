28 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 161 points, Nifty below 23,100 as brent crude surges

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red as renewed uncertainty over US-Iran discussions has pushed Brent crude back above USD 106. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 160.91 points or 0.22 per cent to start the session at 73,734.83, the Nifty fell 75.60 points to open at 23,064.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,895.74 and the Nifty 50 at 23,063.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded lower in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 15.34 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 10.65 points or 0.12 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,162.99.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Eternal, BEL and NTPC were the gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 0.62 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel were among the losers, with Tech Mahindra down 0.63 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,572 stocks advancing against 1,295 stocks declining on the NSE. 107 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 16.5 points at 23,172, compared to the previous close of 23,188.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Friday and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,693.93 crore on September 24, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,838.17 crore.

"The near-term market tone remains cautious, with the weak Gift Nifty indicating pressure at the start of the week. Persistent FII selling and elevated crude prices could keep sentiment subdued, while domestic institutional buying may offer some cushion. Nifty and Bank Nifty are likely to remain volatile, with traders closely watching the immediate support zones for signs of stability," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mostly lower as oil prices jumped again amid doubts that the United States and Iran will reach a truce anytime ​soon. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 194.20 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 66,170 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 135.91 points or 0.55 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was down by 174.93 points, or 2.47 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 67.55 points, or 1.77 per cent.

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