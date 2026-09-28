Adroit Industries IPO allotment today, check status on BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services; latest GMP

Adroit Industries' initial public offering received strong participation from investors and was subscribed nearly 177 times on the final day, as four public offers concluded successfully on Friday. As per data available with the NSE, Adroit Industries' Rs 151-crore IPO received bids for 1,39,22,95,200 shares against 78,72,900 shares on offer, translating into 176.85 times subscription. The IPO has a fresh issue of up to 98,97,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 13,50,000 equity shares.

Adroit Industries IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Adroit Industries’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Adroit Industries IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Adroit Industries allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Adroit Industries IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

Your Adroit Industries IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Adroit Industries IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bigshare Services and go to the allotment status page or click this link: www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html.

Step 2: Select 'Adroit Industries IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details.

Step 4: Enter 'captcha' and click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Adroit Industries IPO application will appear on the screen.

Adroit Industries IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the Adroit Industries IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 58 today, implying a potential 43.28 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 134. This means the shares are expected to list at around Rs 192.

Adroit Industries was established in 1966. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts (also known as a drive shaft or cardan shaft) and related torque-transmission components, with in-house capabilities across forging, precision machining, heat treatment, assembly, balancing and testing.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)