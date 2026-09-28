Stock under Rs 100 in focus as company takes homegrown technology to global market; check details

Shares of medical technology company Lord's Mark Industries Limited are on investors' radar as the company, in its latest exchange filing, said that it has registered its haemodialysis system with the UK's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) through its healthcare and med-tech unit. According to the filing, this is a significant step as the company prepares to take its AI-based dialysis technology to the UK and other connected international markets. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 94.35 against the previous close of Rs 92.77 on the BSE. This represents a gain of Rs 1.58 or 1.70 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock fell amid selling in the benchmark indices and touched the low of Rs 90.27, representing a fall of Rs 2.5 or 2.69 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 91.33, down Rs 1.44, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 3,896.34 crore.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 669.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 60. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 67.46 per cent in five years and 68.88 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 86.40 per cent as against the fall of 14.33 per cent in the benchmark index. The stock has gained 15.93 per cent in one month and 10.40 pre cent in two weeks.

Export to start from January 2027

Lord's Mark Industries said it will begin exporting its dialysis machines to the UK and UK-affiliated countries beginning in January 2027. The UK has emerged as a key market for the company in its international expansion strategy.

Not just machines, but the entire AI system

The company says that Renalyx isn't designed solely as a dialysis machine. It also comes with an AI-based clinical intelligence platform called RenalOS. Its purpose is to provide real-time monitoring of patient parameters during dialysis, alert to potential danger signs, and help doctors make data-based decisions.

The system integrates AI clinical intelligence, digital monitoring, remote patient monitoring, operational management, and care continuity. The company aims to elevate dialysis beyond a machine-driven process to a connected healthcare system.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)