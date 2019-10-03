AP Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for over 13000 driver, SI, ASI, Constable vacancies; Salary up to Rs 80,000

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Andhra Pradesh Police Department has issued a notification for 13,059 Driver, SI, ASI Constable and other posts on the official site. The online application link will be available soon on the official site of the department @ slprb.ap.gov.in. However, the opening date for the vacancies is expected to be out by December month of this year.
Vacancy Details:
Driver, SI, ASI, Constable – 13,059
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have completed 10th / 12th / Degree.
Age Limit:
Candidates should have Min 18yrs to Max 30yrs.
Selection Process:
- Written Test
- Physical Standard Test
- Medical Standard Test
- Interview
Salary Details:
Salary – Max Rs.81,100 to Min 21,500.
Application Fee:
OBC – Rs. 25
No Application Fee for SC / ST / PWD.
How to Apply for AP Police Recruitment 2019:
Step 1: Go to official Site https://www.appolice.gov.in
Step 2: Then Click the advertisement for police under the recruitment option.
Step 3: Then Apply and submit it.
Step 4: Take an application print out for future reference.
