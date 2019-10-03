AP Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for over 13000 driver, SI, ASI, Constable vacancies; Salary up to Rs 80,000

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for over 13000 driver, SI, ASI, Constable vacancies; Salary upto 80,000

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Andhra Pradesh Police Department has issued a notification for 13,059 Driver, SI, ASI Constable and other posts on the official site. The online application link will be available soon on the official site of the department @ slprb.ap.gov.in. However, the opening date for the vacancies is expected to be out by December month of this year.

Vacancy Details:

Driver, SI, ASI, Constable – 13,059

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have completed 10th / 12th / Degree.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have Min 18yrs to Max 30yrs.

Selection Process:

Written Test

Physical Standard Test

Medical Standard Test

Interview

Salary Details:

Salary – Max Rs.81,100 to Min 21,500.

Application Fee:

OBC – Rs. 25

No Application Fee for SC / ST / PWD.

How to Apply for AP Police Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Go to official Site https://www.appolice.gov.in

Step 2: Then Click the advertisement for police under the recruitment option.

Step 3: Then Apply and submit it.

Step 4: Take an application print out for future reference.

Also Read: IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims result declared at ibps.in. Here's how to check

Also Read: UPTET 2019 Exam notification to be released by October 5, exam to be held by this month; check details