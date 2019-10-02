UPTET 2019 Exam notification to be released by October 5, exam to be held by this month; check details

UPTET 2019 Exam notification may released by October 5, exam to be held by this month; check details

UPTET 2019: Attention! There is important news for the candidates waiting for the UP TET exam. Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council Board will release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 exam notification by this week.

At the same time, it is being hoped that the TET exam will be conducted in the third week of December. However, there is no official notification has been issued yet. As per reports, UP TET 2019 will be conducted only after the CTET examination is conducted in the first week of December.

According to official sources, the notification for the TET exam can be released by October 5. Candidates who are willing to apply for the UP TET 2019 exam are advised to check the official website-- upsessb.org for further updates.

UPTET 2019 | Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers in the UPTET 2019 exam. The first paper will be for primary level (class 1-5 teachers) and the second paper will be for upper primary level (classes 6-8 teachers). There will be 150 questions in the exam. The candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam.

UPTET 2019 | How to apply

1. Visit UPBEB official website-- upbasiceduboard.gov.in or upsessb.org

2. Check the UPTET 2019 exam notification and click on 'apply now'

3. Enter all the required details

4. Verify your details and click on 'submit'

5. Upload your scanned photo & signature

6. Pay the requisite amount of application fee via online or offline mode

7. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

