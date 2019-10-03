IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims result declared at ibps.in. Here's how to check

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for the preliminary examination for CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant on the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims examination can check their results now.

The board has conducted the preliminary exam for clerk office assistant from July 27 to August 1, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now appear in the main examination.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 | How to check

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, 'Preliminary Online Examination for CRP VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill in your registration no. and DOB and click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 Click here to check

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body set up to select personnel for various client organisations. It provides service to all Public Sector Banks, SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC and Insurance companies, etc.

Also Result: DU SOL Results 2019: B.A, B.Com results declared at sol.du.ac.in. Here's how to check

Also Result: IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply online for over 12000 posts. Check eligibility, other details