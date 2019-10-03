IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply online for over 12000 posts. Check eligibility, other details

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020

IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 for the position of a clerk across public sector banks on ibps.in. The registration process began on September 17 and will conclude on October 9.

Over 12000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Those interested should go through the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 notification and apply at the earliest. We will also provide you with a direct link to IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on 'Common Recruitment process for Recruitment of clerk notification registration'

Step 3: New window will open, click on Register

Step 4: Fill all required details in the application form

Step 5: Download and take a printout

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Online registration start date: September 17, 2019

Last date to apply online: October 9, 2019

Payment of Application fees: September 17-October 9, 2019

Call letters for pre-exam training: November 2019

Pre-exam training: November 25-November 30

Call letters for preliminary exam: November 2019

Preliminary exam: December 7, December 8, December 14, December 21

Preliminary exam result: December 2019/January 2020

IBPS Main exam: January 1, 2020

Provisional allotment: April 2020

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

The candidates need to clear a preliminary and mains exam. While the preliminary exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, the IBPS Clerk Main exam will be held on January 12, 2020. The final provisional allotment list will be declared in April 2020; the exact dates are yet to be released.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification/age criteria

Education: Applicant must have a graduation degree. Those who are in the final year will have to submit their result documents by October 9.

Age Criteria: Candidates need to be at least 20 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age to apply is capped at 28 years. The relaxation in the upper age limit will be allowed as per government rules for the reserved category candidates.

