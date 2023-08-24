Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Former Indian player gave shocking statement on Shardul Thakur's place in Asia Cup 2023, See Video

Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir says that Shardul Thakur, who was selected for the Asia Cup, was not the right backup for Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dubey should have got a chance in his place. Watch this video to know what reason Gambhir gave for his statement.
