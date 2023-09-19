Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
  5. Sports Wrap: Ashwin's entry in Team India to Pujara's suspension, Latest news from sports world

Updated on: September 19, 2023 12:55 IST

Sports Wrap: Ashwin's entry in Team India, Pujara suspended, Latest news from sports world

Team India has to play a 3-match ODI series against Australia. R Ashwin got a chance in this but Sanju Samson was dropped. Know all latest news of sports world.
Latest News