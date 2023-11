Updated on: November 19, 2023 16:24 IST

World Cup 2023 Final: Security Beefed Up For India vs Australia Match | Latest World Cup Update

As India face Australia in the final match of World Cup 2023, security has been beefed up not only in and around the Narendra Modi Stadium but also in Ahmedabad. Not only this, people have also been urged to use the metro services in order to reduce traffic congestion.