Updated on: August 28, 2023 5:29 IST

Big news came out regarding the Opening Ceremony of ODI WC 2023, Mega Event will be held on this day

The captains of all the 10 teams for ODI WC 2023 will reach Ahmedabad on the morning of 4th October, photoshoot will be held for all the captains in the evening. The ICC has kept a small formal meeting for all the 10 captains of the World Cup on October 4, the ICC named it Captain's Day.