  5. CAA: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi meets President Kovind

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 9:08 IST ]

Delhi: Opposition party leaders, led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind today over Jamia Millia Islamia incident.

