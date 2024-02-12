Monday, February 12, 2024
     
  5. Kurukshetra: Sonia Gandhi likely to contest Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, Says Source

Updated on: February 12, 2024 22:40 IST

Kurukshetra: Sonia Gandhi likely to contest Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, Says Source

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to be party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan, sources said on Monday.
Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha Election Rajasthan

