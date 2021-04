Bengal Polls 2021: UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Arambagh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Arambagh and targetted Mamata Banerjee government. The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.