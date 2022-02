Updated on: February 04, 2022 19:00 IST

Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai | BJP's show of strength in Gorakhpur during Yogi's nomination filing

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's nomination filing from Gorakhpur turned into a huge show of strength by the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top BJP leaders accompanied Yogi Adityanath as he filed his nomination from his stronghold Gorakhpur.