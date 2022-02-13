Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 12, 2022
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 11, 2022
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 09, 2022
Recommended Video
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 12, 2022
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 11, 2022
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 09, 2022
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | February 07, 2022
Top News
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths
India TV EXCLUSIVE: What PM Modi told Uttarakhand, Goa, UP voters ahead of Feb 14 polling
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Nadda to visit Manipur soon, release party manifesto
'BJP's double engine govt committed for prosperity, economic upliftment of farmers': Yogi Adityanath
9 workers injured in explosion at Gujarat factory
‘We are noticing a 2014-type ‘wave’ in UP, U'khand, Goa’, PM tells India TV in exclusive interview
Latest News
OPINION | Who brainwashed some Muslim girls over ‘hijab’ ?
Tata IPL Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2: Who will buy Ajinkya Rahane & Eoin Morgan?
'Young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan & Jahnavi Mehta get a shoutout from Juhi Chawla
Kiss Day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor, Btown celebs who locked lips on Instagram
UP Election 2022 : Which party will win most votes in Sahaswan ?
UP Election 2022 : Which party will win most votes in Dataganj ?
UP Election 2022 : Which party will win most votes in Harraiya?
UP Election 2022 : Which party will win most votes in Sitapur?
Uttarakhand Election 2022 | Govt supported poor during Covid via free ration: PM Modi in Rudrapur rally
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Nadda to visit Manipur soon, release party manifesto
Punjab election 2022: Sidhu better CM candidate, 59% people in his favour, says wife Navjot Kaur
Without BJP govt, criminals chased out of UP will take shelter in Uttarakhand: Adityanath
Another Congress poster girl of 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign Pallavi Singh joins BJP
Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP retains power, promises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttar Pradesh: Farmer commits suicide after rain destroys crops in Firozabad
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 44,877 new cases with positivity rate at 3.17%; 684 deaths
9 workers injured in explosion at Gujarat factory
Centre launches welfare scheme for transgender community
J&K govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Army soldiers who lost their lives in line of duty
US authorises new antibody drug 'Eli Lilly' to fight Omicron variant
Poland facilitating departure of US citizens from Ukraine: US Embassy
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
Ukraine crisis: 'No fundamental change' after Biden's hour-long call with Putin, says US official
Russia-Ukraine conflict: As fear of war looms, Putin and Biden conclude hourlong call
IPL Auction 2022 Day 1: Ishan Kishan hits jackpot with Rs 15.25 Cr plus deal
IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 1: Full list of Sold and Unsold players in IPL 15 auction
IPL 2022 Auction: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs.3 crore
IPL Auction 2022 Day 1 Highlights: Ishan Kishan becomes most expensive buy at Rs 15.5 crore
IPL 2022 Auction: Shardul Thakur goes to DC for Rs.10.75 crore
Summons issued against Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda
'Young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan & Jahnavi Mehta get a shoutout from Juhi Chawla
Kiss Day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor, Btown celebs who locked lips on Instagram
'No amount of skin show can save it': Is Kangana Ranaut taking a dig at Deepika's Gehraiyaan?
Shibani Dandekar's latest post hints at her upcoming wedding with Farhan Akhtar
Why Buying iPhone 13 over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes sense
Amazon Fire TV users can now customize live channels- Know How
YouTube TV will get picture-in-picture support on iOS soon- said Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan
Apple announced to make AirTag for tracking personal items through 'Find My app'
Redmi Note 11- Beauty with Glitter– First Look and Impression
Brahmastra, Shaktimaan, Ramayana: Bollywood trilogies to look out for
Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Alaya F stun in glam outfits at movie screening
Gehraiyaan: Kapil Sharma-wife Ginni, film's cast & others make stylish appearance at screening
Before Jai Bhim, these Indian films generated huge Oscar buzz
PICS | Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are honeymooning in...
Previous Covid infection may improve performance of antibodies
Have a healthy heart this Valentines day with these indoor exercises
One-in-three adults develop new conditions and problems after COVID infection, claims study
COVID-19: How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron? Doctors explain
Twitter down: Netizens' complaint of being logged out of accounts invite memes; 'I got banned'
Ashneer Grover & Shark Tank India pitcher who called out his 'doglapan' feature in Amul doodle
Madame Tussauds London trolled over Zendaya's wax statue: 'Let's try again', say fans
Shaktimaan movie announcement: Internet witnesses excitement of '90s kids as memes go viral
Love travelling in trains? Here are some longest train journeys in the world