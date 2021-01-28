Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
WATCH: On January 26, rioters hurled stones at Delhi Police Headquarters

The tractor parade on January 26 (Tuesday) turned violent as protesting farmers deviated from routes, attacked police and also hurled stones at Delhi Police Headquarters. During the tractor rally in Delhi, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort on the Republic Day. Meanwhile, the policemen standing at the Delhi Police Headquarters Gate were pelted with stones.
