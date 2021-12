Updated on: December 21, 2021 18:16 IST

UP Govt has done work of giving respect to every woman of state: CM Yogi Adityanath

While addressing the gathering at the launch of 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana' at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 21 said, “The honour that women of the country were waiting for since independence was given to them after 2014.