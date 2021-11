Updated on: November 10, 2021 7:25 IST

UP CM to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the Kanpur Metro train for trial runs in the city on Wednesday, The event would be held at the Metro depot in Government Polytechnic and the Chief Minister will flag off the Metro train for trial runs, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Managing Director Kumar Keshav will apprise Adityanath about the metro project .