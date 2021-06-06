Sunday, June 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Top 9 News: Maharashtra to begin unlock process on Monday

News Videos

Top 9 News: Maharashtra to begin unlock process on Monday

Maharashtra government has announced a detailed five-level plan to initiate the unlock process in the state as the Covid-19 situation improves.
Maharashtra Lockdown India Tv News Mumbai Lockdown

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X