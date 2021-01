Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to oversee arrangements made by Delhi govt for farmers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited Ghazipur border and said the city government has made arrangements for drinking water and other facilities for the farmers at the protesting site. The farmers protesting under the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) banner claimed on Thursday that the local administration withdrew water tankers and snapped the power supply to the UP Gate protest site.