Updated on: October 16, 2021 7:20 IST

Singhu Border murder row: Nihang Sarabjit surrenders, Police to produce him in court today

Sarabjit Singh, a member of the Nihang community, has surrendered to the police and claimed responsibility for the barbaric killing of a man at the farmers’ protest in Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. He will be produced before a court in Sonipat on Saturday.