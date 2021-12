Updated on: December 07, 2021 22:20 IST

Kurukshetra : No consensus on Centre's proposal, SKM to meet again tomorrow

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said that a letter has been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wherein the latter has agreed to fulfil the pending demands of the farmers, Watch Kurukshetra to know whether farmers protest will end tomorrow or not?