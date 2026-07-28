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- Aaj Ki Baat: Modi introduced a bill on paper leaks, why is the opposition protesting?
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Aaj Ki Baat: Modi introduced a bill on paper leaks, why is the opposition protesting?
The government has introduced a draft of a new bill against paper leaks in the Lok Sabha. Although opposition protests prevented discussion on the bill, it is understood that after a meeting with the Speaker, all parties have agreed to discuss it.
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