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Annu Kapoor ने Rajesh Khanna, Uttar Da Puttar और Girlfriend hacks पर खोले राज | Nothing Serious Ep 8

In Episode 8 of Nothing Serious with Aryaman Gautam, the legendary Annu Kapoor and veteran producer Sandiip Kapur join the couch for an unforgettable, candid, and hilarious conversation! From unheard Bollywood throwbacks to deep industry secrets, Annu Kapoor opens up like never before.

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