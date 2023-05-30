Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Shahjahnpur Love Jihad Case: Another case of force conversion in UP's Shahjahnpur

News Videos

Updated on: May 30, 2023 9:13 IST

Shahjahnpur Love Jihad Case: Another case of force conversion in UP's Shahjahnpur

Love Jihad Case: Once again the case of Love Jihad has come to the fore in Shahjahanpur, UP. A pregnant girl trapped in love jihad died under suspicious circumstances.
Yogi Adityanath Cm Yogi Shahjahanpur Love Jihad Cm Yogi On Love Jihad Cm Yogi Action On Love Jihad Hindu Muslim Hindu Vs Muslim

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News