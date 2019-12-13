Friday, December 13, 2019
     
  5. Rahul Gandhi must apologise on the floor of House, says Rajnath Singh

News Videos

Rahul Gandhi must apologise on the floor of House, says Rajnath Singh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 13:29 IST ]

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has taken strong exception to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying in Parliament that such people should not be elected to the house. "Equating rape to Make in India is hurtful," he said, demanding an apology from the former Congress President.
 

