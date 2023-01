Updated on: January 13, 2023 12:44 IST

PM Modi virtually flagged off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh on January 13. Besides, the PM also inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000cr