Updated on: November 15, 2022 10:22 IST

PM Modi in G20 Summit: 'Should Find Way to Return to Ceasefire & Diplomacy,' Says PM on Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G20 summit called on for the path of ceasefire & diplomacy to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine. The annual G20 Summit opened on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for over 8 months now.#pmmodi #ukraine #ukrainewar #g20 #g20summit #indiatv