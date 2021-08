Updated on: August 12, 2021 15:20 IST

Not just VP Naidu but democracy also cried: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Aug 12 said, "It's unfortunate how Congress and other Opposition parties are protesting on road. Democracy has been shamed. I would say that not just VP Venkaiah Naidu cried but democracy also cried. Opposition ensured washout of the whole session, and this is height of anarchy".